Fri Dec 25, 2020
Tiny cages

Newspost

 
Two Himalayan bears Suzie and Bubloo were the last two animals to leave Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo. Following the relocation of the world’s loneliest elephant Kaavan, the two bears were safely moved to Jordan.

It is a sad reality that a majority of zoos in Pakistan are unsafe for animals. Wild animals are kept in tiny cages in miserable conditions. The authorities have to look into this issue.

Afroz MJ

Kech

