Many countries are now witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 which is turning out to be more severe and lethal than the first wave. In Pakistan, the people are still taking the virus lightly despite knowing the severity of the second wave. The UK has recently witnessed the rapid spread of a new variant of the virus. The country has announced a strict lockdown to save the people’s life.

Since Pakistan is a developing country, it cannot afford strict lockdowns as the survival of the people who are living below the poverty line will become a challenge. The only solution to prevent Covid-19 is by being extra careful and following all precautionary measures.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad