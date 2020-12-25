This refers to the news report ‘Never assume power unprepared: PM Imran Khan’ (Dec 23). It is common sense to prepare adequately before taking up any job. Taking up the reins of the government is a far more complicated job. What has Imran Khan been doing during what he calls his 22-year-long struggle? Also, Imran Khan wants the outgoing government to give the new one a thorough briefing on how it has been running the government. But, considering the fact that during the last many decades, the previous governments’ main activity has been corruption, why would the PM want a briefing about their modus operandi when enough talent has been available within his own fold?

When you lack knowledge about anything, the best course is to seek wise counsel. But despite the presence of a competent, experienced and sincere person like Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who could efficiently deal with Punjab bureaucracy and other parties, Imran Khan’s selection of the nondescript as Punjab’s chief minister – a province which houses more than half of Pakistan’s population – with the promise that he would be the number one CM of Pakistan after completing five years beats all logic. Even after completing half of his term, Imran Khan has no clue. This rules out the possibility of any improvement in the future.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi