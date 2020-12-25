Precautionary measures

Pakistanis, in large numbers, are visiting markets without following SOPs. Even though some people do wear masks, they fail to maintain a six-foot distance. The authorities have asked people to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that social distancing is one of the measures that can ensure safety from the infection. Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. It is important for everyone to follow SOPs and play their part in containing the spread of the virus.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi