Covid claims 21 more lives, infects 1,107 others in Sindh

Covid-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Sindh, most of them in Karachi, during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,440, while another 1107 people have tested positive overnight, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday.

In his daily Covid-19 report, he said that 21 more patients of the novel coronavirus died overnight, bringing the death toll to 3,440, and that 1,107 new cases emerged when 12,646 samples were tested.

Shah said that with 21 more deaths, the current mortality rate stood at 1.6 per cent in the province. He added that 12,646 samples were tested and 1,107 people were diagnosed with the virus, which constituted an 8.8 per cent current detection rate.

So far, 2,277,165 tests have been conducted against which 208,514 cases were detected. Of them, 89 per cent or 185,648 patients have recovered, including 649 overnight. The chief minister said that currently 19,426 patients were under treatment. Of them, 18,589 were in home isolation, 17 at isolation centres and 820 at different hospitals.

The condition of 725 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shifted onto ventilators. Of the 1,107 new cases, 946 have been reported from Karachi: 376 from District East, 227 from District South, 105 from District Korangi, 99 from District Central, 70 from District West and 69 from District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 49 new cases, Jamshoro 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Umerkot 10, Tando Muhammad Khan eight, Larkana seven, Khairpur five, Ghotki and MirpurKhas four each, Sukkur three, NausharoFeroze, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Thatta and Badin two each, and Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Matiari and Tharparkar one each.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow standard operating procedures announced by his government to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.