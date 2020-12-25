Man killed, two daughters hurt in crash

A man died and his two minor daughters sustained injuries in a road traffic accident that occurred in North Nazimabad on Thursday. According to police, a car hit their motorbike on the road leading towards Karimabad from the Ziauddin Hospital in the city's district central. After the collision, the father died at the scene.

The body and the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as Aslam, son of Suleman, while his daughters as six-year-old Amna and eight-year-old Aliya. The deceased was a resident of Moosa Colony.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Iqbal Dara, chief of the Karachi Traffic Police, announced a special campaign on Thursday against fancy number plates, tinted glasses and pressure horns.

DIG Dara said that in pursuance of the order passed by the Sindh High Court, a notice was being given to the public that the use of pressure horns, unauthorised registration number plates, fancy number plates, tinted glasses, revolving light and bar light and unauthorised sirens and hooters were strictly banned in the city.