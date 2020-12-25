December 30 last day for submission of applications at KU

The last date for the submission of the online applications for the open merit admission in the master and bachelor programmes for the academic year 2021 has been extended to December 30, said the University of Karachi on Thursday.

All details about the admission policy, the eligibility criteria and the number of seats have been published in the varsity’s Admission Prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal, said the KU Directorate of Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar.

She said the candidates could fill in and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents via the online admission portal. “The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 that could be submitted at any branch of the United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.” Also, the KU has set December 30 as the new last date for the submission of the online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning programme 2021 for sports, for University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers offspring’s, erstwhile FATA, Northern Areas and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh and Balochistan.

She said the online admissions forms for the reserved seats were available at the varsity’s website. “The candidates will pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee and could submit their admission forms too.”

Dr Saima Akhtar said if a candidate had appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, he/she would be eligible to apply for the admissions on a reserved seat in those departments.

SMIU admissions

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Thursday announced admissions for spring 2021 in BS, MS and PhD programmes. The registration forms can be submitted online till December 31. Computer-based entry test will be held on January 2 and 3.