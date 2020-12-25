Training session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Surgeon Medicolegal Punjab and Chairman Provincial Standing Medical Board (PSMB) Prof Dr Arif Rasheed visited Rawalpindi Division to conduct re-examination of 22 medicolegal cases of district Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali and Rawalpindi. During re-examination, Dr Arif, who is also Head of Forensic Medicine Department of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, guided MOs/WMOs, and DMLOs of Rawalpindi Division about medicolegal certification, online autopsy/medicolegal reports system and new proforma, SOPs of medicolegal examination of female victim of sexual assault.