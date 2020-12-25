close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

LDA razes building

Lahore

LAHORE:On the directions of Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff of Town Planning Wing demolished one building on Defence Road and sealed 10 others in an action against illegal constructions. The LDA staff along with police carried out the operation and razed an illegally constructed building on Defense Road. Four buildings in a private housing scheme, Chinar Courts, were sealed due to illegal commercial use. A private college located on a residential plot No. 58 in Chinar Courts was also sealed.

