Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts. They further predicted that partly cloudy weather condition is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night & morning hours. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Leh where mercury dropped down to -13°C while in Lahore it was 4.5°C and maximum was 19.4°C.