close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

Replies sought in plea against LWMC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management Company on Thursday obtained a stay order against the LWMC from the Lahore High Court. The Turkish companies have taken up the matter with Turkish consulate in Pakistan as well as with Turkish foreign ministry. The officials of Albayrak in Turkey have been contacted by the highest levels of Turkish government. The Turkish consulate in Lahore is working with the Turkish companies for the resolution of the matter, the statement said.

Latest News

More From Lahore