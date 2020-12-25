Replies sought in plea against LWMC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management Company on Thursday obtained a stay order against the LWMC from the Lahore High Court. The Turkish companies have taken up the matter with Turkish consulate in Pakistan as well as with Turkish foreign ministry. The officials of Albayrak in Turkey have been contacted by the highest levels of Turkish government. The Turkish consulate in Lahore is working with the Turkish companies for the resolution of the matter, the statement said.