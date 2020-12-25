Business sealed for making fake bottles of a brand

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a bottle production unit on the account of manufacturing fake bottles of a well-known brand in the area of Allah Hoo Industrial Estate. PFA teams raided the production area and recovered 1,500 plastic bottles of a well-known brand along with substandard raw material, coding machine, compressor and bottles manufacturing machine. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the unit was preparing fake bottles of a famous brand with non-food graded material. Barcode on the fake bottles was also printed so that they look of the original brad to cheat consumers. PFA teams also found poor arrangements of cleanliness while administration of production unit also failed to furnish food licence. The counterfeit mafia is being traced, the PFA DG said. He said that use of non-food graded plastic material can cause diseases in consumers.