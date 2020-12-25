close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

LCWU holds webinar on ‘Sikh Persian Heritage’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

LAHORE:Department of Persian of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organized a webinar on Sikh Persian Heritage. According to a press release, Dr Dalvir Singh Pannu, author of the book “The Sikh Heritage: Beyond Borders” was the special guest at the webinar which was also attended by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Bushra Mirza.

Latest News

More From Lahore