LCWU holds webinar on ‘Sikh Persian Heritage’

LAHORE:Department of Persian of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organized a webinar on Sikh Persian Heritage. According to a press release, Dr Dalvir Singh Pannu, author of the book “The Sikh Heritage: Beyond Borders” was the special guest at the webinar which was also attended by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Bushra Mirza.