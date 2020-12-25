PU IEEE holds online Engineering Congress

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering (IEEE) organized a one-day online Engineering Congress in the fields of energy and environment.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Jhang University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Prof Dr Suleman Tahir, Faculty Dean and Director IEEE Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem and researchers participated in the conference. Applied technical research with industrial linked outputs across engineering domains was presented by national and international participants in the form of 35 research papers in five different symposiums.

Dr Mahmood Saleem highlighted the importance of diversification of energy mixture by incorporating sustainable resources to curb national shortfall of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and imported furnace oil. Prof Niaz Ahmad stressed that the technological advancements were currently needed to address the emissions of pollutant gasses, particulates from anthropogenic sources with special reference to emerging cheap alternative hybrid interconnected energy resources.

The symposium, ‘Environment-friendly and unconventional utilization of coal’ encompassed quite diverse talks on the prospects of the coal utilization in 21st century. The speakers focused on extracting value-added chemical entities, alternative fuel options and latest pre/post near to zero emission targets utilizing low rank coal. The symposium was concluded with the recommendations of rationalizing the share of coal in energy mix while meeting environmental responsibilities, simultaneously.

The symposium titled ‘Air pollution control and its mitigation’ gave a platform to renowned speakers and specialists with diversified experience in the field of air pollution control for sharing their valuable knowledge and experience. It summarized various global and local air pollution threats, discussed practical strategies, advancements in hybrid technologies with indigenously sourced catalysts to enhance the overall performance of power plants to control their emissions. Production of biofuels and biochemical symposium entailed topics covering waste-to-energy, production of biofuels, thermal conversion processes, supercritical conversion and biomaterials for energy storage and production purposes. In the symposium titled ‘Hydrogen Energy and catalysis’ Hydrogen energy storage, transmission, conversion and utilization, hydrogen production, catalysis for hydrogen energy, hydrogen separation and purification, hydrogenation-dehydrogenation processes, fuel cell and thermochemical routes for hydrogen exploitation were discussed.

In solar energy harvesting and its applications symposium, it was emphasized that solar energy has become a global topic of interest for many scientists and engineers. Most notably, the solar energy harvesting applications include solar cells, solar electric vehicles, solar towers and solar evaporators. Congress Chair Prof Dr Hamed Sattar concluded the congress summarizing the rational between existing and upcoming challenges related to renewable energies and environmental technologies.