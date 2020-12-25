Christmas ceremonies

LAHORE:To share the joy of Christmas with Christian community, Albayrak Waste Management Company arranged a cake cutting event at its head office here on Thursday.

The purpose of the ceremony was to wish Christian community a very happy Christmas and to acknowledge the efforts of Albayrak employees in keeping Lahore clean. Project Director Albayrak Cagri Ozel along with the employees cut the Christmas cake. Mr Ozel said that Albayrak feels proud to celebrate the diverse traditions with its workforce which hails from different background.

UET: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized a cake cutting ceremony on the eve of Christmas here on Thursday. UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar cut the Christmas cake along with all the Christian employees of the university. On this occasion sweets were also distributed among the Christian employees. The UET administration also transferred salaries of all the Christian employees in advance.

Secretary Sports office: Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani along with other officials cut a cake to express solidarity with Christian community on the eve of Christmas at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. Rabbani wished merry Christmas to all Christians on this big occasion.

Greetings: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar has congratulated Christian community on Christmas. In a special message issued from Lahore, the minister said that all minorities including Christians have full right to observe their religious beliefs. Protection of the rights of minorities is one of the top priorities of incumbent government, the

minister said.