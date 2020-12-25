PO flees from police custody

LAHORE:A proclaimed offender fled from the custody of Shahdara police on Thursday. The proclaimed offender identified as Mubarak was crossing Ravi Bridge when he was arrested by a police team. An ASI Usman and a constable Munir shifted him to the police station. He was handcuffed and in the Muharar office when reportedly he managed to flee from there.

He was accused in a murder case registered in Aimanabad, Gujranwala. Police had also informed the complainants in the case. A conflict between police and the complainant party was also reported after the PO fled from the police station.

Three accused held: Gulshan-e-Ravi police claimed to have arrested three criminals on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Hassan alias Nono, Kashif and Zafar. Police also recovered two motorbikes, two pistols and bullets from them.

Four arrested for sheesha smoking: Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have arrested four suspects involved in sheesha smoking and one-wheeling on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Moazzam, Adnan, Abdul Rehman and Asad. Police also recovered two huqqas, sheesha flavors and other equipment from their custody.

Three burglars arrested: Investigations Police South Cantonment have arrested at least three suspected burglars involved in stealing a precious dog of a citizen on Thursday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Shahzad, Sunny and his accomplice Waseem Hanif. The suspects few days back had stolen a precious dog worth over million rupees of a citizen and taken it to Youhanabad. A case was registered against them. Police on Thursday arrested them, recovered the dog.

2 drug dealers held: Raiwind Police on Thursday arrested at least two suspected drug dealers Habib and Khurram Maseeh. Police also recovered 1600 grams of charas and a pistol from their custody. The suspects were history-sheeters. Cases have been registered against all the arrested.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug dealer reportedly shot at and injured a citizen for refusing to pay extortion in Missri Shah on Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Pawan. He has been involved in drug dealing in the area, the victim party alleged. On Thursday, he reportedly had demanded extortion money from a citizen Javed alias Jaidi. However, when refused, the suspect resorted to firing and shot at the victim who received bullet injuries. The victim has registered a complaint before police and have requested DIG Operations and CCPO Lahore for ensuring strict action against the suspect.

Four suspects detained: Millat Park police have arrested at least four suspects for drug dealing, one wheeling and carrying illegal weapons on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan, Yousif, Shahbaz and Hammad. Police also recovered two pistols, bullets and heavy quantity of liquor from their custody.

Five gamblers HELD: Samanabad police claimed to have arrested five suspected gamblers on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Kamran, Amjad, Azmat, Saed and Nasir.

Police also recovered Rs 50,000 stake money, seven mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. A case has been registered against them.