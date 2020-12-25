Five terrorists sent on judicial remand

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Thursday sent five alleged members of a terrorist network sponsored by the Indian agency RAW that had tasked them with carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The CTD officials produced the terrorists before the court and sought extension in their physical remand for further investigations. However, the court refused to grant further physical remand of the accused and sent the accused on judicial remand.

The accused included Abdul Rehman, Samarqand (network leaders), facilitators Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah. The Punjab CTD along with the counter-terrorism wing of an intelligence agency in a joint intelligence-based operation had arrested the accused from Shahdara on December 9. The CTD said the accused had planned to detonate an IED in front of the Peoples House gate of the Civil Secretariat. They were also tasked with blasting a bomb in Lahore. Grenades, pistols, sketches of Civil Secretariat and LHC, fake Pak identity cards, Afghan identity documents, mobile phones containing videos and photos, and Pak and Afghan currencies were also seized.