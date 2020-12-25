Israel arrests Palestinian

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Thursday announced the arrest of a Palestinian in connection with the murder of an illegal Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank, in a case that raised tensions in the area.

Esther Horgan, a 52-year-old mother of six and a French-Israeli dual national, was found dead this week in a forest near the Tal Menashe settlement in the north of the Palestinian territory. Relatives said she had gone out jogging on Sunday and never returned.

Following investigations by multiple branches of Israel’s security services, including the army, "a suspect in the murder of the late Esther Horgan... has been detained," an Israeli government statement said.