Nabil Karoui rearrested

Tunis: Controversial Tunisian media mogul and former presidential candidate Nabil Karoui was rearrested on Thursday in connection with an affair involving money laundering and tax evasion, a judicial spokesman said.

A judge from a unit dealing with financial crimes issued a warrant against Karoui, spokesman for the unit Mohsen Dali said, adding that Karoui was detained on Thursday. Karoui was arrested in August last year after being indicted on tax evasion and money laundering charges stemming from a 2017 investigation.