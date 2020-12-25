Police killing of Black man ignites outrage in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The killing of an unarmed African-American man by police in the US city of Columbus, Ohio sparked a fresh wave of outrage this week against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.
Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident. Bodycam footage shows Hill walking towards the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen. Seconds later, the officer fired and Hill collapsed.