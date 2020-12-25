Bodies of 20 migrants retrieved off Tunisia: ministry

TUNIS: The coastguard on Thursday retrieved the bodies of 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa from waters off Tunisia after their boat capsized, a spokesman for the Tunisian defence ministry said. Five other migrants who were on board were rescued, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP, adding that a search operation is still underway.

Zekri did not give further details but said the rescue operation took place off Sfax in central Tunisia. But Khaled Hayouni, a spokesman for the interior ministry, gave a different number of confirmed dead, saying 15 bodies had been retrieved. He said the boat was heading to Italy from the Sidi Mansour district of Sfax.