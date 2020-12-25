Fukushima nuclear debris removal delayed by virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: The removal of nuclear debris from Japan’s crippled Fukushima power plant will be delayed by about a year, because the pandemic has set back development of specialised equipment, the plant’s operator said on Thursday.
The Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) had been scheduled to start removing melted fuel from deep inside one of the mangled reactors next year, a decade after the nation’s worst ever nuclear crisis was triggered by a tsunami.