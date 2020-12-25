close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
AFP
December 25, 2020

Fukushima nuclear debris removal delayed by virus

World

TOKYO: The removal of nuclear debris from Japan’s crippled Fukushima power plant will be delayed by about a year, because the pandemic has set back development of specialised equipment, the plant’s operator said on Thursday.

The Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) had been scheduled to start removing melted fuel from deep inside one of the mangled reactors next year, a decade after the nation’s worst ever nuclear crisis was triggered by a tsunami.

