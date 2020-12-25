close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
AFP
December 25, 2020

Russia virus

World

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday registered record numbers for daily infections and deaths from the coronavirus, as the country avoids reimposing a nationwide lockdown.

Health officials reported 29,935 new infections, bringing the country’s caseload to 2,963,688 -- the fourth-highest in the world. They also registered 635 deaths, increasing total fatalities to 53,096 since the beginning of the pandemic.

