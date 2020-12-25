‘Opposition running away from resigning'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party had shied away from the Charter of Democracy (CoD), while the opposition was trying to blackmail the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Addressing a meeting of the government and party spokespersons here, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had died on its own and those resigning were now running away from resignations.

He said the PDM itself was suffering from differences and was running away from accountability. He said JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman should give an account of his money and properties. The forum had a complete review of the national scene with particular reference to the opposition’s past moves and its future.

Imran called on the spokespersons to expose the opposition on its dual approach to the issues of electoral reforms and accountability. The participants were learnt to have said that the PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had tarnished the image of all the parties grouped in the PDM. They noted that even on Thursday, two MNAs resigned and then disappeared.

The prime minister pointed out that the narrative of the opposition regarding rigging was false. “And, if the opposition had been serious about electoral reforms, it would not have opposed open voting in the Senate,” he maintained.

He asked the government spokespersons to also more effectively highlight the government’s achievements, particularly those on the economic front. Meanwhile, top civil and military leadership on Thursday resolved that the country's defence would be ensured at all costs with the support of the entire nation.

The resolve was expressedduring a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on the PM. ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present.

Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, and security situation — external as well as internal — were discussed, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office. The leaders expressed their concern over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They also discussed ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control. Earlier in a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending their funds through Roshan Digital Accounts.

“I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. (By the grace of Almighty).funds sent by them through RoshanDigitalAccounts created by the SBP crossed dollars 200 million yesterday,” he maintained. He noted that the pace was accelerating: first dollars $100 million came in 76 days, and the next $100 million came in only 28 days