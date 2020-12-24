Sheikh Mubarak felicitates Sh Rashid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Senior Minister of UAE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan felicitated Sheikh Rashid on his appointment as Interior Minister and said that he deserved this slot. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad held telephonic conversation with the UAE’s Senior Minister Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The minister thanked him for his felicitation and best wishes.