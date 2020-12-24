LoU signed to promote taxation system in country

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of the prime minister to promote the taxation system in the country, a special signing ceremony of the Letter of Understanding (LoU) between the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution, Cantonments Garrisons, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held here on Wednesday. The Letter of Understanding was signed by Director Administration, Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution, Cantonments Garrisons, Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Shafi, and Chief FATE of FBR Aisha Farooq.

The LoU is aimed at promoting the tax culture and creating tax awareness in all educational institutions under the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions, Cantonments Garrisons.

It will serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens.

The training sessions will inculcate among the students about the significance of paying taxes and how to indicate tax evasion. The Federal Board of Revenue will educate and train students and teachers through taxation syllabus, training sessions and seminars. This LoU will be applicable for three years.

The FBR has decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training to promote tax culture which will help to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue for the country.