Political dwarfs can’t understand context of PM’s speech: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry while reacting to opposition’s criticism against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement said on Wednesday that his statement is misquoted without context. In tweets, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister made a statement about lack of preparations in a specific context which the “most incompetent opposition of the world” was unable to understand. He said he is surprised over the comments of “political dwarfs” on the PM’s speech. He said the PM has just said that the actual position of institutions and economy is only known to newcomers after coming into power. He said the problem could be solved by emulating the US system under which different institutions brief the incoming government about important issues before assuming power and hence it can make planning beforehand.