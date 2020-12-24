Opposition’s bubble has burst: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the interest groups in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had different directions and destinations and would get nothing but disgrace in the end.

In tweets, the minister said that “this evening’s pot was now bursting at the crossroads and the statements of Maulana Shirani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed of the JUI-F were clear evidence of this”.

“Those who put personal interests first will get nothing but disgrace. The disintegrating politics of the dissident opposition is not good for the country and the people,” said the minister.

Shibli prayed that Allah Almighty help the opposition to see the people and their problems instead of the chair (power).

He challenged the opposition to take a practical step instead of wasting the nation’s time on threatening to resign.

“PML-N leadership should not waste the time of the nation by threatening to resign, take practical steps. After the flop show of Minar-e-Pakistan, the bubble of opposition has burst,”

he said.

“The announcement of the inflation march after the long march is a testament to their shrinking and faltering agenda. The PDM has nothing left to say and do,” Shibli Faraz contended.