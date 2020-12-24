‘Regularisation of Imran’s residence abuse of authority’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said the regularization of Imran Khan' residence in Bani Gala is a classic example of abuse of authority by the PTI government.

“Imran Khan had made tall claims of making ‘one Pakistan’ for all, but in reality this decision is reflective of the fact that there are two ‘Pakistans’ one for the common citizens whose homes and livelihoods were bulldozed on the pretext of encroachment and the other for Imran Khan and his friends,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He demanded that a fair investigation be carried out to probe the Capital Development Authority's role in facilitating such abuse of authority.

“Where is the NAB and why is it not taking action in this regard?” he asked. Khokhar said the NAB is quick to initiate references against opposition politicians and bureaucrats on flimsy charges but is indifferent to this blatant irregularity and misuse of authority.