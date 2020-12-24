Political dwarfs can’t understand context of PM’s speech: Fawad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry while reacting to opposition’s criticism against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement said on Wednesday that his statement is misquoted without context.
In tweets, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister made a statement about lack of preparations in a specific context which the “most incompetent opposition of the world” was unable to understand.