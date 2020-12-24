close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
December 24, 2020

Political dwarfs can’t understand context of PM’s speech: Fawad

December 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry while reacting to opposition’s criticism against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement said on Wednesday that his statement is misquoted without context.

In tweets, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister made a statement about lack of preparations in a specific context which the “most incompetent opposition of the world” was unable to understand.

