Toronto police say Pak HR activist death not suspicious

TORONTO: Canadian police said Tuesday they are not treating the death of Pakistani rights activist Karima Baloch, foreign media reported on Wednesday.

Authorities said the body of 37-year-old Karima Mehrab was found near Toronto’s downtown waterfront Monday, a day after she had been reported missing.

“It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” Toronto police spokeswoman Caroline de Kloet said. Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, was granted asylum in Canada in 2016. Police said she was known to frequent Toronto’s waterfront and island areas.

“The death of activist #KarimaBaloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty,” Amnesty International South Asia said in a tweet.