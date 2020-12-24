Comstech, Turkic Academy to collaborate in S&T

Islamabad : International Turkic Academy and Comstech on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation among members of Organisation of Islamic countries for promoting science and technology.

On the occasion of MoU signing ceremony, President of the International Turkic Academy, Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali, appreciated Comstech about conducting successful Al-Farabi forum.

Dr. Kydyrali said our relations were not only limited to the level of institutions but they were also having great ties among our nations.