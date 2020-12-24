CDA to launch anti-encroachments campaign

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to remove encroachment on the Margallah Road within a week in line with the directives of the federal cabinet.

According to the details shared by the civic agency, the recent survey showed encroachment on various points of the Margallah Road due to which motorists are facing problems especially during the peak hours.

The findings of the survey revealed that the encroachment on Sector E-8 include Service Roads North, South and East; amendments in the lay-out without seeking CDA’s approval; and a Golf-Club in the North occupying government land "illegally".

Alleged violations in Sector E-9 include illegal occupation of Service Roads North, South and East; amendments in the lay-out without approval; construction and development in the North without CDA’s approval.