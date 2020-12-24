4 more die of corona

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours however only 103 new patients have been tested positive for the illness that is the lowest number of patients reported in a day after October 19.

Of 103 patients, 67 have been reported from ICT which is also the lowest number of patients reported in a day from the federal capital in the last 72 days. The virus claimed one more life from ICT taking death toll to 394 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 36,483 on Wednesday.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, confirmation of 67 cases against 3,770 tests conducted in a day is a great achievement which is due to months of struggle as 1.7 per cent positivity can be termed as the lowest in the last few months.

We are not done yet, behave responsibly and follow SOPs as the number can surge again if you would not follow the SOPs, he said addressing individuals.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that to date, a total of 31,120 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease reduced to 4,969 on Wednesday in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, another three patients lost their lives in Rawalpindi district due to the illness taking the death toll to 510. As many as 36 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 11,516 of which 10,197 patients have

been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment.

On Wednesday, a total of 90 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 719 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were in home isolation in the district.