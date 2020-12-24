IIU courses re-accredited by PEC

Islamabad: The Civil and Mechanical Engineering programmes of International Islamic University (IIU) have been re-accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

The council also granted permission to admit students in these programmes.

The decision was made during a PEC meeting held at its head office in which the council took a decision of re-accreditation of the Civil and Mechanical Engineering programs in addition to permission for intake of students in these programs.

The decision was taken on the basis of physical verification and assessment after a conformity visit.

IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has congratulated the IIU community on this achievement, while he also hailed the efforts of the team that worked hard for the re-accreditation process of engineering programmes.