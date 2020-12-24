close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Traders fined in Battagram

Peshawar

BATTAGRAM: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Khan visited Thakot Bazaar and fined several traders over violation of the coronavirus SOPs.

During the visit, he checked the prices of food items and fined some shopkeepers for selling expired items and lacking an official price list. He also warned traders not to slaughter animals and sell meat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

