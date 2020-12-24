Traders fined in Battagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATTAGRAM: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Khan visited Thakot Bazaar and fined several traders over violation of the coronavirus SOPs.
During the visit, he checked the prices of food items and fined some shopkeepers for selling expired items and lacking an official price list. He also warned traders not to slaughter animals and sell meat on Tuesday and Wednesday.