RPO orders crackdown on timber mafia

MANSEHRA: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman has directed Upper Kohistan police to launch a crackdown against anti-social elements, particularly timber mafia.

“The timber mafia is involved in deforestation and affecting the environment,” Qazi told the monthly crime meeting in Pattan, the district headquarters. District Police Officer Salman Khan and other officials were also present at the event.

The DIG said that the officers should also focus on the narcotics-free Hazara campaign launched earlier this month and also take measures to curb incidents of sexual harassment of children.

On the occasion, the DPO briefed the RPO about arrest of outlaws in the district during the last one month.