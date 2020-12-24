Hoteliers, others asked to remove sewerage lines from River Kunhar

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration has warned hoteliers and other businesses to divert the sewerage lines from River Kunhar to anywhere else in Balakot and Kaghan valley, otherwise it would remove them through an operation planned to be launched shortly.

“Kaghan valley and its gateway Balakot are without doubt heavens on earth and we must join hands to stop environmental degradation there,” Assistant Commissioner Balakot Hamid Khan told a meeting attended by traders, hoteliers and transporters of Balakot, Garhi Habibullah here on Wednesday.

The official said that sewerage lines must be removed from the river. “We are also going to launch an anti-encroachment drive along Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and in Balakot and Garhi Habibullah,” he said.

He said that the tourism industry, which was the backbone of the Balakot tehsil, could only flourish if visitors enjoy a hustle free travelling and enjoy the scenic views.

“We have seriously been thinking of keeping open the MNJ road even in the snowbound areas of the valley in the winter in the larger public interest,” said Mr Khan.

He said that bus terminals established illegally in Balakot would also be removed.

The president of the hoteliers association in Kaghan valley, Saith Matiullah, and president of traders body in Balakot Javed Iqbal assured the tehsil administration of their support in the preservation of natural beauty of the valley.

Meanwhile, Assistant Food controller Shaukat Sultan has said that sufficient essential commodities are available in the markets and being sold at the rate fixed by the district price control and review committee across the district.

“We have dumped wheat flour over 100 outlets established across the district to sell this essential commodity at a subsidised rate of Rs860 peg 20kg bag,” he told reporters after visiting Sasta bazaar established by the district administration at Badar road here on Wednesday.

He said that standard quality goods were being sold at the Sasta bazaar as well as over 100 outlets across the district.