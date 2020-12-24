Protests against land occupation continue at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The daily routine at the Torkham border town was disrupted for the second consecutive day on Wednesday day as Khugakhel tribesmen and labourers unions continued protests and sit-ins at two different points near the border with Afghanistan.

Hundreds of Khugakhel tribesmen staged the protest at the Shaheed Mor near the border. They blocked the road some two kilometres from the zero point of the border with Afghanistan.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and demanded the vacation of the land allegedly occupied by a state-run entity. The tribesmen continued the sit-in camp as well.

The Torkham labourers unions staged a protest demonstration in Torkham bazaar against the imposition of the coronavirus test condition and other travel restrictions on daily wagers and labourers who cross frequently every day.

The labourers and daily wagers marched in the Torkham bazaar as they chanted slogans in support of their demands.

They demanded the government to relax the coronavirus test and other strict conditions for labourers.

He said hundreds of poor labourers have been forced to quit work as they could not afford to undergo expensive coronavirus tests.