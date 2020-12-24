Security beefed up for Christmas

KOHAT: The divisional administration beefed up security in the district on the eve of Christmas, the religious holiday of the Christian community.

Security agencies have been further mobilised by finalising a foolproof security plan for the peaceful conduct of Christmas programs.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal issued instructions to raise security high alert in the district by formulating a comprehensive security plan to make the process of self-monitoring effective on the occasion of Christian religious festival.

He directed Circle SDPOs and Police Stations to take practical steps for the security of the churches under their supervision.

He also directed them to visit the churches and meet with the clergy of the city to plan an action for the timing of the programmes to be held in consultation with each other.

Additional police personnel are being deployed at community places of worship to conduct emergency drills to deal with any emergencies. Churches are being cleared with the help of bomb disposal squads and search dogs and strict surveillance of suspects is being ensured.

The services of the police as well as the Rapid Response Force of the Elite Force have been procured for the security of the programmes and the duties of the Civil Intelligence Agency, Women Police and Frontier Reserve Police have also been deployed.

SP Operations Kohat Ikramullah also visited churches in different parts of the city and issued important instructions to the police personnel on security duty.

Regarding the peaceful conduct of Christmas festivities, DPO Javed Iqbal clarified that the entire record would be stored in CCTV cameras through direct electronic surveillance for effective monitoring of religious festivities.

He said that unauthorized persons would be barred from entering the nearby corridors.

He added that protection of life and property of all minorities would be ensured without any discrimination.

“No one will be allowed to disturb law and order and the nefarious intentions of miscreants will be curtailed and would be dealt with iron hands”, the official said.