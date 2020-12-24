CM Mahmood Khan approves draft-food security policy

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday approved the draft-food security policy.

According to an official handout, the final draft of the policy was presented to the chief minister in a meeting on the subject matter.

Senior Member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries of all the relevant departments attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan approved the draft-policy and directed the officials concerned to present the same in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for final approval.

He accorded approval to the proposed Action Plan to ensure implementation of the policy in its letter and spirit.

Briefing the meeting about various aspects of the policy and Action Plan, it was told that the policy was aimed at attaining sustainable food security, poverty alleviation and generating employment opportunities through achieving higher sustainable economic growth in the province.

It was added that short-term, mid-term and long-term plans have been devised to ensure implementation of the policy. It was informed that the short-term plan would be of two to three years duration which will cost Rs.56.00 billion.

The medium-term plan would be for four to seven years with an estimated cost of Rs 109.00 billion.

The long-term plan would be from eight to 10 years to be implemented with an estimated cost of Rs 70.00 billion.

Under the short-term plan, 19 different initiatives have been proposed to increase agricultural products in the province.

Up to 24 different initiatives, including construction of small dams, raising the capacity of the existing dams, development of maximum command areas of these dams and others have been proposed under the mid-term plan. Nine various measures, including construction of large dams, cultivation of olive plants on a large scale have been proposed under the long-term plan.

Regarding the estimated impacts of these plans, it was informed that implementation of the short-term plan would generate an additional income of Rs 21.00 billion per annum, the mid-term plan Rs. 18.00 billion per annum whereas the long-term plan, on execution, would generate an income of Rs. 22.00 billion.

The policy defines the roles and responsibilities of the Agriculture Department, Irrigation Department and other allied departments for achieving the goal of the policy. It encompasses all the allied sectors of agriculture including food grain, fruits, vegetables, livestock and dairy products, fisheries, oilseeds and others, and provides a comprehensive strategy for increasing these products.

The policy proposes the establishment of an Agri-Business Development Authority in the province.

Stressing the need for implementing the policy in its letter and spirit, the chief minister directed the Planning Department to arrange the required funding for the implementation of the Action Plan.