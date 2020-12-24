close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
BR
Bureau report
December 24, 2020

4 injured in cylinder blast

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 24, 2020

PESHAWAR: Four people were injured in a cylinder blast in Khurasan Camp on Wednesday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said a cylinder went off in the house of one Haji Rahman that injured four people. They were taken to the hospital for an emergency treatment.

A number of cylinders have gone off in different parts of the province in the recent weeks, causing casualties and damage.

