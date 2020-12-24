BRT company verifies 89 old vehicles for payment

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Wednesday said that up to 89 old vehicles had been verified and payment to owners started as well.

Through a statement, the company spokesperson said the scrapping of old buses and wagons and compensating the owners was in process under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

It said 89 vehicles had been verified by all respective public departments and payment to owners started accordingly as per the agreed terms.

The company said the vehicles were verified and checked by all departments to avoid any ambiguity.

In addition to this, the statement said, ads were placed in dailies to ensure that there was no reservation over any vehicle.

The spokesperson said the department was working to provide the best public transport service to the commuters in Peshawar.

He urged people to cooperate with the company staff for ensuring the safety and protection of commuters.

The spokesperson said the people must comply with all COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

He said people could dial TransPeshawar helpline 091-111-477-477 for registering complaints or putting forward suggestions.