Working Women’s Day marked

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department’s BOLO helpline and ACTED jointly hosted an event at women’s shelter home, Darul Aman, to celebrate National Working Women’s Day.

Thee celebration is to acknowledge women’s contributions, especially the economic contributions of women to the country, and to promote their right to have a dignified and respectful working environment.

The event was chaired by Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Khalid Khan and Sahar Khan, project director BOLO Helpline.

A press release said that BOLO helpline is a redressal mechanism established for the victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and persons with disabilities at the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment KP.