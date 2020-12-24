Award of mines lease to non-locals protested

KHAR: The elders of 18 villages in Ghundo area in Khar tehsil on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Civil Colony in Nawagai against the local administration and Mines and Minerals Department for awarding lease to non-locals in the district.

Speaking to the protesters, the elders said that they had signed an agreement of mines lease of a mountain with a local resident of Bajaur but the administration and minerals department awarded it to non-locals, which will not be accepted.

They said the leasees were residents of Pandyalai in Mohmand tribal district and all the family members had identity cards of the same district.

The elders threatened that they along with parliamentarians from Bajaur would stage a sit-in outside the Civil Colony Khar if the mines lease was not cancelled forthwith.