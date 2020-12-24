Court orders release of 11 in police attack case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday ordered release of 11 accused charged with carrying out an attack on the police in 2017.

The ATC, giving benefit of doubt, ordered release of the11 accused, who according to the prosecution were allegedly involved in carrying out an attack on the police along with other terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan on April 21, 2017.

An encounter had taken place after the police conducted a raid on the house of the alleged terrorists in Kat Shahani area in the limits of the University Police Station. Two alleged terrorists identified as Matiullah Tareli and Kashif Jamal were killed in the encounter.

Saleemullah, the SHO of University Town Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan, registered a case with the CTD Police under the ATC and nominated the 11 accused in the case. Giving benefit of doubt, the ATC ordered the release of all the accused.