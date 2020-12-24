Rotherham postpone C’ship match due to virus

LONDON: Rotherham’s Championship game with Middlesbrough became on Wednesday the latest match to be postponed due to coronavirus after the second tier side informed the English Football League that some of their players had tested positive.

Rotherham’s previous match against fellow strugglers Derby County was postponed due to one case of Covid-19 in their squad.

However, on Wednesday they issued a statement saying they could not play Middlesbrough on Saturday as other players had contracted the virus.

Fellow second tier side Millwall had announced on Monday they would be postponing their next two matches due to several playing staff testing positive.

“Following a number of further positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed last night (Tuesday) within the Rotherham United first-team squad, we have reluctantly—but with the safety of our players and staff at the forefront of our minds—informed the EFL and our opponents, Middlesbrough, that we will be unable to fulfil our Boxing Day (Saturday) fixture,” read their statement.

The EFL will now look into the matter, with rearranged fixtures set to be confirmed “in due course”.

The EFL has competition-wide testing at different times throughout the season with the next round scheduled for the week commencing January 4.