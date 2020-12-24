In a debate between severity and certainty of punishment as a deterrence against rape, the most fundamental causes behind the spread of this culture remain ignored. The rape culture is fuelled by gender inequalities and general attitudes about gender and sexuality. The social and cultural context of the Pakistani society has been predominantly patriarchal, in which the social standing of women remains inferior to men’s. In most cases, a woman is seen as an object to fulfil sexual desires.

Therefore, along with statutory provisions to make criminal justice system more responsive to rape victim, the government also needs to take more concrete steps to empower women, amplify their voices and promote acceptance of all genders identities.

Faisal Hayat

Okara