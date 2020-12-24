Oil report

In June 2020, the country witnessed the worst petrol shortage. Recently, the inquiry commission that was set up to investigate the reasons behind a shortage of fuel published a report. Since the report has been public, I’ve had the chance to go through it in detail. I get the impression that the report misses out on crucial questions that should have been addressed in addition to the ones highlighted in the report. Pakistan has more than 9,000 petrol stations. Seventy percent of these stations are owned by the country’s top three oil marketing companies (OMCs). The report has sidelined these top three OMCs ridding them of any accountability by declaring that they had ample stocks during the shortage. Can someone explain how in a market that is dominated by three players, small companies that hold the 30 percent of the market’s share brought the country to a halt? This doesn’t make any sense. Another major blunder that I came across was that the report alleges that ample stocks were withheld deliberately, but then goes on to blame OMCs for not maintaining petroleum stocks. The report contains glaring contradictions.

Zuhair Ali Khan

Karachi