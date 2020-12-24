Better ties

HS Suhrawardy was a great patriot who served as prime minister of Pakistan in the late 1950s. He was also the mover of the 1946 Delhi Resolution and a great patriot. As Bangladesh is planning to celebrate its 50 years of creation of Bangladesh, we in Pakistan, should make some efforts for a rapprochement with Bangladesh. HS Suhrawardy is respected even now in Bangladesh. At present, there are a few irritants in the relationship between India and Bangladesh. We need to make use of this opportunity to improve our relations with Bangladesh. This is not the time to refresh the wounds and create historical divergences. The authorities are requested to make efforts to negate the Indian propaganda at the time of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh.

Lt Col (r) Muhammad Shahbaz

Lahore